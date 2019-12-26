Unnatural death of trader: Demonstration before police station

Hundreds of people on Thursday demonstrated before the Kalyani police station here in West Bengal's Nadia district demanding a proper investigation into the unnatural death of a trader. The deceased trader Mangal Chowdhury (27) of Char Jagira village was found dead a little away from his home at around 11 pm on Tuesday, police said.

A large number of people of Char Jagira village demonstrated before the police station demanding a proper investigation. Family members of Chowdhury said he received a phone call at around 9 pm on Tuesday and went out. After some time they received a call informing them that Chowdhury's body was lying near a primary school. They rushed to the spot and found his body with injury marks on his neck and head.

The family members alleged that "police took the body to Kalyani police station and are trying to establish it as a road accident case to suppress the truth as he was a member of the Hindu Jagaran Mancha." Superintendent of Police, Ranaghat, VSR Anantanag said, "The body was sent for an autopsy but report not received so far. However, police detained a few persons for interrogation." PTI COR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.