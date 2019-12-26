UP: Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad, Meerut till Saturday
Internet services in Ghaziabad and Meerut will remain suspended for a period of 24 hours beginning 10 pm on Saturday.
Internet services in Ghaziabad and Meerut will remain suspended for a period of 24 hours beginning 10 pm on Saturday. In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as a precautionary measure, the district administration has issued orders that the internet services will be suspended from 10 pm on December 26 to 10 pm on December 27.
District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey issued the ordered for suspension of internet services in Ghaziabad. The orders for Meerut too were issued by the DM of the region.
Earlier, administrations of Saharanpur and Bulandshahr too had issued orders stating suspension of internet services taking the protests into consideration. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
