Free bus rides for everyone, cleanliness among top agendas of AAP for next term: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:26 IST
Making bus rides free for everyone and ensuring cleanliness in Delhi will be among the top agendas of the AAP if it is re-elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Kejriwal also promised installation of water and sewer pipelines, advanced drainage system, construction of roads, and 'mohalla' clinics in all the unauthorised colonies of the city.

He touched upon various subjects at his first townhall meeting aimed to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', which was launched by him on Tuesday. The national convenor of the party said the Delhi government worked on those issues in the last five years which were most important for the development of any society.

When asked what he would do to keep the national capital clean, Kejriwal said, "This is the most important work for us right now. When we come to power just the way in these five years we have improved the education of Delhi, the same way we will make Delhi the cleanest city of the world." "In the coming five years that is my target and promise. Delhi has become unclean over the years but I promise that we will remove the garbage dumps all over and clean the roads," he added.

When asked if free bus rides can also be provided to senior citizens, Kejriwal said at present, bus rides are free for women and in the coming five years, they will be "made free for others too". During the meeting, Kejriwal interacted with the public and answered their questions based on the report card which had listed out top 10 achievements of the Delhi government in the past five years.

