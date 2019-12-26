Dedication, love for society key for Sangh's work: RSS chief

Hardwork and love for society are key for expansion of sanghs work and the swayamsevaks should work with dedication to achieve the organisations goal of glory for the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday. He was addressing the swayamsevaks on the last day of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram (camp) of RSS members in Telangana, a press release said.

Bhagwat on Wednesday said the 130 crore population of India is Hindu society for the sangh as those with nationalistic spirit and respect for the culture of Bharat are Hindus irrespective of their religion and culture. Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect Bharats culture and heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said.

"The entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society," he said on Wednesday, while addressing a public meeting..

