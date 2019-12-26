Left Menu
3 Youth Cong workers held for waving black flags at Minister

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:23 IST
3 Youth Cong workers held for waving black flags at Minister Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI): Three Youth Congress workers were taken into custody at Kalamassery near here on Thursday for allegedly waving black flags at Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, police said. The workers were protesting against the Union government's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police said.

The activists' alleged attempt to jump in front of the Minister's vehicle was foiled by the police. They were forcefully removed from the area, police said, adding the Minister's convoy was diverted through a different route 100 metres away, sensing that the Youth Congress workers have assembled there.

Muraleedharan and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa were shown black flags by students' outfits on Tuesday. A group of activists of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), had waved black flags at Muraleedharan on Tuesday when he came to attend a function at the Town Hall in Kozhikode.

