Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will fight legal battle with Karanataka over Mahadayi: Rodrigues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:55 IST
Will fight legal battle with Karanataka over Mahadayi: Rodrigues
Mhadei river (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Goa Water Resources Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues on Thursday said the letter written by Union Environment Ministry about the Kalasa Banduri project had no value, as the dispute about Mahadayi river diversion is pending before the Supreme Court. "The SC is hearing the contempt petition filed by the Goa government against Karnataka for diverting Mahadayi river illegally and forcibly," Rodrigues told reporters here.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar had written a letter to Karnataka government on December 24, claiming that Kalsa Bhnduri project on Mahadayi does not require Environment Clearance (EC) as it is a project for drinking water purposes. The minister's letter evoked a strong response in the coastal state with opposition parties and NGOs questioning the `failure' of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to protect the Mahadayi river.

Rodrigues said that Goan people need not panic over the Union minister's letter as it has no value. "We have filed a contempt petition before the SC. If they start the work again on the project, we will approach the supreme court again," he said.

Rodrigues conceded that the constructions over Mahadayi river by Karnataka have resulted in diversion of water, due to which there is an impact on ecology in areas of Goa that are downstream. A team of Goa WRD officials has prepared a detailed report which will be submitted to the SC, he said.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress demanded that the state government call a one-day Assembly session to discuss the issue. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said the Assembly should pass a unanimous resolution demanding that Mahadayi water should not be diverted.

"An All party delegation should then meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his intervention," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

A tad update on Prison Break Season 6 has tremendous demand to its passionate fans who have been waiting for over two years since Season 5 dropped its finale. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertai...

If 10 more state govt opposes NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...

INSIGHT-Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in Indian neighbourhood

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch. Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.His death, and the killing by gunfire of four other Muslim men the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019