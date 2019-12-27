Gujarat: 4 dead, 1 injured in road accident in Jamnagar

Four people were killed and one sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal on Jamnagar-Dhrol highway in Gujarat. The deceased were identified as Haresh Arjanbhai Karathiya, Rasik Bhimabhai Kadwala, Naran Karshan Chauhan and Tipu Karana.

"Injured Dhirubhai Bhimabhai Bhadavara has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The people were travelling in an EECO car when it met with the accident," said Police Sub Inspector, C M Kanteliya. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.