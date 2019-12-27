Kaneria's remark shows real face of Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the "real face of Pakistan".
"We had captains like Md Azarhuddin captaining India for such a long time... This is happening in a country helmed Imran Khan who himself was a cricketer," Gambhir said.
The former India opener said, "Kaneria has played 60-55 test matches for his country. If despite that he being made to face such torture, this is really shameful".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish Kaneria
- Imran Khan
- Gautam Gambhir
- Pakistani
- BJP
- India
ALSO READ
Pak should focus on its treatment of minorities rather than commenting on India's internal matter: MEA on Imran Khan's remarks on CAB.
India hits back at Imran Khan for criticising Citizens (Amendment) Bill
Pay attention to condition of minorities in Pakistan: India snubs Imran Khan over his comments on CAB
Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks Indian govt on CAB
Pakistan police raid PM Imran Khan's nephew's home in hospital attack case