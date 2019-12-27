Army pays tributes to JCO killed in ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K

The Army on Friday paid tributes to the junior commissioned officer killed in a ceasefire violation in the Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago. The mortal remains of the JCO were taken to his native place in Karnataka where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, a defense spokesperson said.

Subedar Veeresha Kurahatti, 47, was manning a forward post along the Line of Control on Wednesday when he sustained injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to the injuries, the spokesperson said.

"In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of the proud nation," he said. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the slain soldier.

Subedar Kurahatti had joined the Army in 1990. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.