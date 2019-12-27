Electrification of Konkan rail to be complete in 1 yr: Goyal

Electrification of the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd's (KRCL) route would be complete within a year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. It will help curb pollution as diesel engines would not be used on the line, he said, speaking to reporters at Margao in Goa.

"The state government is working towards making Goa a pollution-free state. Railways will contribute in its own way by electrifying the KRCL line," he said. Diesel-run trains would not run on the route then, he added.

The minister also said that in near future newer areas in Goa would be connected by railway line. More "quality trains" to Goa would be started for tourists' benefit, Goyal said.

"Tourists and other travelers can enjoy the beauty of Goa while they travel by train. We are also introducing more vista-dome coaches (coaches with glass dome on the top) on the route," he added. The KRCL manages the railway line between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka, covering a disance of 743 km..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.