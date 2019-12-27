Rabung bridge in Upper Siang district inaugurated

The strategically important Rabung bridge on the Migging-Tuting road in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district was inaugurated by state Health and Family Welfare minister Alo Libang. The bridge constructed by Border Road Task Force of Project Brahmank under Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was inaugurated by Libang on Thursday, an official release said here on Friday.

The bridge is strategically important for the Indian Army and ITBP as the Migging-Tuting road is the only line of communication to border areas and posts at Gelling and Bishing, ahead of Tuting. The bridge has been constructed with pre-stressed concrete super structure and reinforced cement concrete foundations with 70 tonne load capacity.

Libang appreciated the Project Brahmank personnel for their yeoman services towards the development of infrastructure in the state, especially in far-flung and remote areas of Siang valley region. Project Brahmank Chief Engineer R K Dhiman said that double lane work by the BRO between Nigging to Tuting has been progressing at a fast pace.

Dhiman said the BRO would complete another six bridges in Siang and Siyom Valley region shortly which would enhance traffic movement. He said BRO is working on four projects for the development of road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh..

