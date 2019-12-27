Fire breaks out at Mumbai godown

Fire broke out at a godown in suburban Kurla here on Friday, fire officials said. Fire broke out at 5.35 pm in galas/godown containing chemicals, the official said.

Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained and no casualty has been reported so far, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.