2 complain of uneasiness at Goa Sunburn venue, hospitalised

Two men who had come to Vagatorbeach in north Goa to attend the Sunburn electronic dancemusic festival had to be hospitalised after they complained ofuneasiness, police said on Friday

The festival began on Friday and will go on tillSunday, an official said

"The two men started feeling uneasy near the gates ofthe venue and had to be hospitalised. A drug overdose is ruledout prima facie. A medical examination will find out the causeof their discomfort," Deputy Superintendent of Police GajananPrabhudesai told PTI.

