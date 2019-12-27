New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL42 JK-INTERNET-VALLEY 145 days of internet shutdown in Kashmir, no word on service restoration Srinagar: Mobile internet facility was resumed in Ladakh's Kargil district on Friday but there is no word on when internet services will be restored in Kashmir, where the blackout has completed 145 days after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

DEL37 UP-3RDLD CITIZENSHIP Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh: DGP Lucknow: Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements put in place after last week's violence by anti-citizenship law protesters. DES27 UP-AMU-TEACHERS AMU Teachers' Association seeks judicial probe into Dec 15 clashes Aligarh: The AMU Teachers' Association on Friday called for a judicial probe into the clashes between police and students during a protest against the amended citizenship law last week.

DEL48 HP-LD AMITSHAH Cong misleading people, CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: Shah Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act. DES13 RJ-GEHLOT-PM PM Modi, HM Shah fuelling unrest: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of plunging the nation into turmoil and unrest with their ill-thought-out Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

DES12 RJ-MUSLIMS-MARCH Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy Ajmer (Raj): Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law. DES2 PB-COLD Haryana & Punjab in grip of freezing cold, Hisar reels at 0.3 degrees C Chandigarh: Haryana and Punjab reeled under freezing cold on Friday, with the mercury settling at 0.3 degree Celsius in Hisar..

