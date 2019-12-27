Haryana committed towards eradicating drug menace: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the government is committed towards eradicating drug menace from the state and strict steps are being taken in this direction. He said a separate wing has been constituted under the leadership of a Superintendent of Police, who will submit its report every month over the issues related to drugs.

The Home Minister was speaking after presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Sirsa district, an official release said here. He said the police department has been directed to keep a close vigil on the drug peddlers and smugglers. Apart from this, 'Operation Prahar' has also been started against drug abuse in the state, which is showing positive results, the release said.

The Minister said that by March 31, 2020, the helpline 'Dial112' will be made functional in the state. Emergency number '112' is a pan-India network of the single emergency helpline on which immediate assistance can be sought by people. The helpline is an integration of police (100), fire (101) and women helpline numbers.

He said about 5000 police personnel will be deputed to provide their services and 1600 vehicles will be deployed. For this 600 new vehicles and 200 new motorcycles will be purchased by the police department and the facility will be controlled at the state-level. Later, while interacting with reporters in Sirsa, Vij, who also holds the Health portfolio, when asked on the shortage of staff in the Health Department, said 750 vacant posts will be filled soon.

He said all the government hospitals having the patient capacity of more than 100 beds will be upgraded with air conditioning facility. Apart from this all the Primary and Community Health Centres and other hospital buildings, which are in damaged condition, will be renovated, he said.

