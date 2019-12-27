Left Menu
  ANI
  • |
  Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 27-12-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  Created: 27-12-2019 21:22 IST
India witnessing temporary effect of global slowdown: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing investors in Shimla on Friday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India was witnessing a temporary effect of a global slowdown and expressed confidence that it will be the first country to emerge out of it. He was addressing investors at the first groundbreaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet-2019 here on Thursday.

Shah said the government was working to deal with the effect of the slowdown. "What we are witnessing is a temporary effect of a global slowdown. To fight it, government is working on different types of plans," he said.

"I am confident that within some time we will be able to come out of it and we will emerge as the first nation in the world free from the global slowdown," he said. The minister said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur were working on working are on various plans to fight with this global slowdown under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP government has been in power in Himachal Pradesh since 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

