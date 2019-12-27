Mumbai: Salesman held for sexually harassing woman jogger

A 27-year-old salesman was arrested for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately on December 13, an official said on Friday. The accused was riding a motorcycle while the woman, an online clothes retailer, was out for a jog in Navghar in Mulund East, he said.

"Based on CCTV footage, he was held and charged under IPC for sexual harassment. The accused had tried to flee after the incident and the woman had given chase in a taxi but could not nab him. She, however, noted down the two-wheeler's number which was helpful," he said. The number came up on the CCTV footage of the toll naka in Thane and the RTO helped police zero in on owner Aman Abdul Rehman Shaikh of Kurla, said a Crime Branch official.

