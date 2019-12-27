Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Ghatkopar factory, 15 fire tenders reach spot

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday. According to the authorities, foam tenders have also been deployed in the area.

They added, "Fire is confined to 30 to 35 galas/godowns containing various chemicals." The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

