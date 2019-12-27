Fire breaks out at residential building in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar

A major fire broke out at a residential building in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Friday, a fire department official said.

The department got a call about the fire around 8.30 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the official said, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

