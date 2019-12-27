I play 20-20 cricket, bat at mid-pitch: Rupani

Using cricket analogy, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday that he plays aggressively, as in 20-20 matches. Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of `GIHED CREDAI Property Show' here, he spoke about his government's various decisions in the last year.

"When I became chief minister, I had said I am here to play 20-20 match and today I repeat it. "If you have to play 20-20 cricket, you have to play at mid-pitch (play aggressively) and should not worry about the crease or play defensively," he said.

"I have played at mid-pitch and have not worried about the crease," Rupani added. "Today the situation is such that you have to make decisions fast. I have taken decisions fast in my tenure," he said.

On Thursday, the chief minister cleared nine town planning schemes, taking the total number of such schemes cleared in one year to 100.

