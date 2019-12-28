Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad girl bags Australian scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakhs

A 19-year-old Hyderabad girl has bagged 'Change the World' scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakh awarded by the University of Wollongong, Australia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 06:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 06:02 IST
Hyderabad girl bags Australian scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakhs
Srashta Vani Kolli speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 19-year-old Hyderabad girl has bagged 'Change the World' scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakh awarded by the University of Wollongong, Australia. Srashta Vani Kolli, who has recently published her first poetry book titled "Wild Wings" said that she was selected for the prestigious scholarship after submitting a video application.

"For this scholarship, I had started process in March 2019. I had submitted a video application to the University on the topic 'How I will change the world'. In my video, I had mentioned that I will change through my writing. One of my poetry books was released in 2018 and the writing has helped me a lot. I think I got selected to this scholarship due to this," she told ANI. Kolli said she is the first Indian who secured the scholarship from UOW this year and the money will reduce the burden of her parents.

The girl, who is pursuing law from the University of Reva in Bengaluru, will join the UOW in Australia in March 2020. Asha Kolli, mother of Srashta Vani Kolli said that she has always encouraged her to read books and consider this as a big reason behind her selection for the scholarship. "We never forced her to do anything. We always encourage her to read books. That's why she got the scholarship," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

LNA takes control of roads to Tripoli airport, says ready for capital's major battles

Cairo Egypt, Dec 28 SputnikANI The Libyan National Army LNA announced on Friday that it had taken control of roads leading to the Tripoli airport and was set for major battles for main areas of the Libyan capital. The news comes a day after...

Odisha govt approves 5 investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals of worth Rs 922 crore in sectors including tourism and steel which would provide employment to 2,650 people in the state. The proposals were approved in the State Level Sing...

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's counter to AAP slogan for Delhi polls

Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has unveiled its slogan Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Partys Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kej...

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agencys mission to send humans into deep space.The U.S. space agency on Friday showed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019