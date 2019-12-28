DRG jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in C'garh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The skirmish took place at around 1 pm in the forest of Burgum village when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Personnel belonging to Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and DRG had launched the operation from Kadenar police camp to the interior forest this morning, he said. When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near Burgum, located around 300 kms away from Raipur, a gunfight broke out between the two sides, he said.

"A DRG personnel sustained bullet injuries in the incident," he said. The exchange of fire lasted about half an hour, after which ultras escaped into dense forest, he said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a local hospital and will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he said. The search operation was still underway in the area, he added..

