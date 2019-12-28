Maha: FIR lodged against contractor for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against a private contractor for allegedly constructing illegal structures in suburban Kalina, police said on Saturday. The BMC's H/East ward on Friday lodged an FIR against private contractor Chandrakant Pawar for illegal constructions in Kalina, an official from Vakola police said.

"Pawar violated the Mumbai Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act by building illegal additions to a tenement called Grace House in Kalina's Sundarnagar locality," senior inspector from Vakola police station Kailash Awhad. The illegal first floor of the tenement, which is currently occupied, has been demolished thrice and constructed again in the last six months, he said.

No arrest has been made in this regard, and further probe is underway, he added. Meanwhile, a BMC official said the civic body had received several complaints against from local NGOs and residents of the area, following which the FIR was lodged under MRTP Act..

