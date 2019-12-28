Sack Goa tourism minister for 2 deaths at Sunburn: Cong leader

Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho on Saturday demanded the resignation of state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar over the deaths of two Andhra Pradesh residents who were here to attend Sunburn electronic dance music festival. The two, Sai Prasad and Venkat, felt uneasy near the gates of the venue at Vagatore beach in North Goa and were rushed to a hospital in Mapusa where they died late Friday evening.

The festival started on Friday and will end on Sunday. Coutinho claimed the two deaths were due to suspected "drug overdose" and alleged that Ajgaonkar "took the side of Sunburn organisers despite their defaulting on payments to the state government".

"A high level inquiry should be conducted into the role of Ajgaonkar in allowing the Sunburn festival despite it being controversial," she told reporters, adding that the BJP-led government had failed to tackle the drug menace in the state. "Two deaths have taken place on the very first day of the controversial festival. Ajgaonkar must be sacked at once," she said.

However, it is not clear whether the two deaths are related to drug overdose, with senior police officials informing that post mortem had been done and the reports were awaited..

