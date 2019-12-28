Left Menu
Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib concludes with religious ceremonies

  • Fatehgarhsahib
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:18 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:18 IST
Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib concludes with religious ceremonies

Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 28 (PTI) The three-day annual Shaheedi Sabha held here to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two sons, who were bricked alive during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, concluded on Saturday with religious ceremonies. Thousands of devotees braved the cold to pay homage to 10th Sikh Guru's youngest sons Fateh Singh (7) and Zorawar Singh (9) on the concluding day of the Shaheedi Sabha, popularly known as Jor Mela.

The devotees also paid homage to Mata Gujri, mother of the 10th Sikh Guru. They paid obeisance at the historic 'Thanda Burj' (cold tower), Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup besides taking a dip in holy tanks.

To mark the concluding ceremony, a  'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara  Jyoti Swarup Sahib after performing the 'Ardas' (prayers). Gatka parties, Nihangs, Kirtani Jathas, and various social, religious and political leaders accompanied the Nagar Kirtan.

The main attraction of the Nagar Kirtan was the skills of martial arts shown by Nihangs and Gatka parties. Thousands of devotees accompanied the Nagar Kirtan which covered 2 Km distance in more than 3 hours. The palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) was placed on a well decorated four wheeler.

Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh performed the concluding Ardas at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup. In his message, he called upon the Sikhs to follow the teachings of Gurus and wage a war against drug abuse and female feticide.

