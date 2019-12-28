Cold, dry weather at most places in UP

Weather was dry over Uttar Pradesh while cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at most places over the state on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Cold wave condition happened at isolated places over the state, it said.

Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state, the department said. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on December 29 (Sunday) while dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places over the state on Sunday, it said.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state on December 30 and December 31, the department stated.

