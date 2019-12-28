Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold, dry weather at most places in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 18:17 IST
Cold, dry weather at most places in UP
Image Credit: IANS

Weather was dry over Uttar Pradesh while cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at most places over the state on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Cold wave condition happened at isolated places over the state, it said.

Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state, the department said. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on December 29 (Sunday) while dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places over the state on Sunday, it said.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state on December 30 and December 31, the department stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Suspended official found to be worth Rs 10 cr, owner of BMW

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against an official of the now-defunct Gujarat State Land Development Corporation GSLDC for allegedly owning disproportionate assets of Rs 10.54 crore. Among the assets owned by Pravin Pr...

Hong Kong police arrest 15 demonstrators during protest at major mall

As many as 15 anti-government demonstrators were detained by the Hong Kong riot police during protest at a major mall located in the regions border town of Sheung Shui on Saturday. About a 100 masked demonstrators had gathered at a mall to ...

Spain to probe Mexico embassy incident that angered Bolivia

Spain pledged Saturday to send investigators to La Paz after its embassy staff were accused of trying to sneak into the Mexican diplomatic mission with several masked individuals, an action denounced by Bolivia as a violation of its soverei...

Bengal settles for 3 points as Gnaneshwar stands tall for Andhra

Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here on Saturday. Both the teams agreed for a draw in the post-lunch session after Bengal reached 46 for no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019