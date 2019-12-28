Financial package planned for Goa power sector: Union minister

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday assured Goa of a financial package to strengthen the transmission and distribution of electricity. Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral met Singh at Colvale village in North Goa.

Goa has demanded Rs 2,000 crore, including 50 percent grant, and rest as loan from the Centre for strengthening power infrastructure. Singh told reporters the Union government was mulling a financial package for Goa but it would be released in a phased manner.

The Union minister said Goa has been asked to submit a detailed project proposal for Central assistance. Cabral said the Goa government has taken up projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen the power infrastructure in the state, and it was very difficult to manage the fund from internal resources.

"I request the Union Power Ministry to provide at least 50 percent fund in the form of a grant and remaining as a long-term loan," Cabral said in a memorandum. Singh also agreed to the state government's demand to provide 50-60 MW to make up for peak-hour deficit here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.