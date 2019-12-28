Farmer dies of heart attack in Muzaffarnagar

A 45-year-old farmer died of a heart attack when he had gone to work in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on a Saturday, an official said. Subdivisional Magistrate Kuldeep Nayer told PTI that Subhash died in Khaikheri village of Kakroli after he had gone to the fields to cut sugarcane crops.

The death is not due to the cold, he claimed while the man's family said that he passed away due to the biting cold. Icy winds blew over northern parts of the country with a resultant drop of minimum temperature in the region.

Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Meerut and Baghpat in western UP experienced bone-chilling conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

