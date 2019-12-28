Cold wave in Gujarat; Naliya coldest at 3.6 degree Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday, with Naliya in Abdasa tehsil recording the state's lowest temperature at 3.6 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said. The India Meteorological Department said "severe cold wave condition" will prevail in isolated pockets of Kutch region, while "cold wave condition" will prevail in isolated pockets in Banaskantha, Vadodara, Rajkot, Amreli and Surendranagar districts.

Other than Naliya, Deesa in Banaskantha district, Kandla airport region in Kutch, and Bhuj recorded minimum temperatures of 6.8, 8.2 and 9 degree Celsius, respectively, the IMD said. Rajkot in Saurashtra recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius while Amreli recorded minimum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius on Saturday, it said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in state capital Gandhinagar were 10 and 25 degree Celsius, and in Ahmedabad, the minimum and maximum temperatures were 10.2 and 24.8 degree Celsius. In Surat, minimum and maximum temperatures were 16.4 and 28.9 degree Celsius.

