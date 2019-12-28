Vijay Kumar new IGP of Kashmir

Senior IPS officer Vijay Kumar will be the new Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, replacing Swayam Prakash Pani, according to an official order issued on Saturday evening. The order to this effect was issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra here.

Kumar is a 1997-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is presently posted as IGP (Armed). He will replace Pani who took over as the youngest IGP at the age of 41 years in February 2018. Pani, a 2000-batch IPS officer, will be the new IGP (Armed) in place of Kumar. Pani is credited with maintaining law and order in the Kashmir Valley post August 5 when Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions and divided Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The additional Director General of Police (Law and Order, home guard and security) Muneer Ahmad Khan was assigned the additional duties of director, Special Security Group, J&K, upon retirement on superannuation of the incumbent Surinder Kumar Gupta on December 31. "Khan will hold the post of director, SSG, in addition to his own duties till further orders," the order read.

