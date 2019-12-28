Delhi police responsible for Jamia Milia violence: CPM leader

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police was responsible for violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in the national capital during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Ali, vice president of the All India Democratic Women's Association, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the association's conference in Byculla here.

"The situation is particularly bad in BJP-ruled states, especially Uttar Pradesh where around 20 people have been killed," she said, talking about protests against the controversial act which took a violent turn in many places. "Delhi police was responsible for the Jamia Milia incident," she alleged.

The communist leader also claimed that the police "went on rampage" in Delhi on the directions of the top leaders in the government. Delhi Police have come under fire from several quarters for entering the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia while chasing protesters and allegedly thrashing students earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

