Cong worker breaches security cordon to reach dais where Priyanka was seated in Lucknow

As the 135th Foundation Day programs of the Congress were underway at the party's Uttar Pradesh headquarters here, a party worker broke the security cordon and reached the stage to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to eyewitnesses, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was seated on the dais, party worker Gurmeet Singh reached the stage by breaking her security cordon.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and security personnel tried to stop the man, but Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held his hand and stopped him from being pushed down. She also spoke to Singh, who gave memorabilia to her.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh, Gurmeet is a resident of Kanpur and has been associated with the party for a long time. Congress leaders saw the incident as a security breach of Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, on November 26 this year, a car drove right up to the porch near the garden at Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate home in New Delhi with three men, three women, and a girl coming out of the vehicle. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her. She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, the sources had said. Later, the office of Priyanka Gandhi took up the issue of a security breach with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The security breach at Congress leader's residence had snowballed into a major controversy and reverberated in Parliament with an agitated opposition party describing it as a "matter of serious concern", even as Home Minister Amit Shah said a high-level probe ordered and three officers have been suspended. The Centre has replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with ''Z-plus'' security provided by the CRPF.

Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.

