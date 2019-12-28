2 govt officials among 8 chargesheeted in cases of fraud in Jammu

Eight persons, including two government officials, were chargesheeted in two separate cases of fraud here on Saturday, a Jammu and Kashmir crime branch spokesperson said. A charge sheet was filed in the court of special judge (anti-corruption) against four people, including the former Tehsildar of Jammu, Subash Singh Chib, and Patwari Rajinder Kumar for allegedly making fake documents in a sale deed two years ago, he said.

The case was registered against the two revenue officials and two other accused under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the spokesperson said. In the other case, which was registered in 2007, a chargesheet was filed in the court of city Judge against four persons -- Sham Gupta, Vishal Mahajan, Om Parkash and Narinder Kour -- for allegedly preparing fake partnership deed of a liquor shop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.