Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 3 held for extorting money from truck drivers on highway in Parimpora

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people who used to pretend themselves as terrorists and extort money from truck drivers by threatening them here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 21:56 IST
J-K: 3 held for extorting money from truck drivers on highway in Parimpora
Srinagar SSP, Dr Haseeb Mogul speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people who used to pretend themselves as terrorists and extort money from truck drivers by threatening them here. The accused have been identified as Aquib Mushtaq, Rameez and Shabbir Ahmed. All of them were aged between 20 to 25 years.

Giving information about the arrest, Srinagar SSP, Dr Haseeb Mogul said, "For the past two-three months, we were hearing complaints from truckers whose vehicle number is not from J-K that they were stopped on the highway and some unknown persons threaten them and demand money from them. Some have not formally complaint while some have complained to the police." "The latest incident is of 11 December when a truck with Andhra Pradesh number plate was stopped in Parimpora on the highway and Rs 23,000 was taken from the driver at gunpoint," Mogul said.

The SSP said, "We acted on this complained and used our field resources and digital surveillance on certain suspects. We got a lead and nabbed the one accused Aquib Mushtaq and when we interrogate him and we arrested two other accused. So in total, three people were arrested and we recovered toy pistols and fabricated guns and some cash from them." "Their modus operandi was to stop truck drivers and gunpoint and extort money from them. Sometimes they travel with truck drivers and show them directions when they reach an isolated place the accused used to threaten the truckers and take money from them," the SSP said.

He further said, "From Aquib we recovered a dummy AK 47 and a knife. From Rameez dummy AK 47 and from Shabbir a toy pistol. Total extortion cash is worth 2, 84,000 and only 14,200 have been recovered. Four mobiles and some jewelry were also recovered from them. So we want to clear that these incidents were due to extortion and not due to militant activity." "In district Srinagar 4 FIRs have been registered of this type of crime since August, An investigation is still going on," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

We are becoming like Pakistan: Nemade on citizenship act row

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was becoming like Pakistan. He was speaking to reporters here after receivi...

Lufthansa's Germanwings fails in bid to avert cabin crew strike

An attempt by Deutsche Lufthansa to avert a planned cabin crew strike at the airlines Germanwings unit failed on Saturday as their trade union rejected management concessions as insufficient. An offer by Lufthansas short-haul budget divisio...

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...

Amul lodges extortion complaint in UP over `slanderous' video

Anand-based Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, owner of the Amul brand of milk products, has lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly slandering its Amul Gold milk on social media. The complaint was registered in Prayagr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019