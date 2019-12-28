C'garh official suspended after elephant trapped in slush dies

A forest department official was suspended and another given show-cause notice after a wild elephant died after being trapped in a muddy field in Korba district in Chhattisgarh for three days. The female elephant got stuck in slush near Kulhariya village in Katghora forest division on Wednesday and died on Friday.

The Katghora in charge divisional forest officer DD Sant, an IFoS officer, has been suspended and PK Keshar, CCF (Wildlife) Bilaspur has been given a show-cause notice by Ganveer Dhammshil, deputy secretary of the Chhattisgarh forest department, an official said on Saturday. The suspension order read, "In-charge DFO (Katghora forest division) DD Sant, an Indian Forest Service officer, committed gross negligence and did not make any efforts to rescue the elephant, and that led to its death. The incident has maligned the image of the state government." It said "Sant's act amounts to violation of Rule 3 of Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965. Therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect".

The order stated local media had published reports about the elephant being trapped in slush but no efforts were made by Sant to carry out a rescue operation. Keshar has been told to reply to the show cause notice within a week.

Notably, on Friday, forest officials had said the elephant was trapped since Tuesday, and a rescue operation started on Thursday but it vain. They had said the jumbo might have died due to starvation or cold weather..

