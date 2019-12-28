Truck knocks down two bikes, one rider crushed to death

A two-wheeler rider was killed and another rider was injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicles in Chikhali Chowk here on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Anand Vasudeo Shende (42), resident of Roopam Society in Jaripatka area of the city.

Shende, a lawyer by training, worked as a legal advisor with a private finance company, said a police official. Roshan Mahadev Parate (26), resident of New Managalwari area, was injured in the incident.

Both Shende and Parate were riding two-wheelers and heading for HB Town around 1 pm. Shende was on motorcycle while Parate was on a scooter. The truck came from behind at a great speed and hit the two two-wheelers while trying to overtake, the official said.

Shende came under the truck's wheels and was crushed to death. Parate also sustained grievous injuries. A large number of local people gathered at the spot and pelted stones at the truck before catching hold of the driver and beating him up, the police official said.

Officials of Kalamna police station rushed to the spot and took the driver in custody. Traffic in the busy Chikhali Chowk area was disrupted for an hour after the incident, the official added.

Further investigation is on, he said..

