Maha: Medical shop owner shot dead by armed robber in Thane

A 26-year-old man was shot dead inside a medical shop owner by an armed robber in Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 4 am when Premsingh Rajpurohit was sleeping inside his shop in Shivaji Nagar area and an unidentified man broke into the store, an official said.

The armed accused was rummaging through the cash box, when Rajpurohit woke up, the official said, adding that the man fired a couple of rounds at the victim, killing him on the spot. The robber fled with Rs 8,650 he got in the cash box, and footage of CCTV cameras in the shop, which captured the accused's image, and the vicinity were being checked as part of the probe, the official said.

The victim's body has been sent for post mortem, he added. "The shop belonged to the deceased's uncle and he used to help him in the business," an official said.

The video of the incident, captured by the cameras in the shop, went viral on social media soon after. The Kalwa police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said..

