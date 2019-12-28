Maha: Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in Nagpur

An illegal liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday, adding that spirit was being transported by the accused in empty gas cylinders to avoid suspicion. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Neelotpal said the unit came under the scanner after one Shivram Yadav (21) was held with several empty bottles and a carton of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Yadav told police that he worked in the unit owned by one Jaykumar Khushaldas Daryanani, the DCP said. "We raided the two-room units and found empty bottles, sealing machines, and two empty gas cylinders. A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prohibition Act," he said.

Another official said Daryanani filled empty bottles of well-known brands procured from bars with spurious liquor and transported spirit used in its manufacture in gas cylinders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

