'Neki ki Deewar' brings happiness to underprivileged by giving them clothes for free

'Neki ki Deewar' a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) initiative funded by Delhi govt helps needy by providing clothes and shoes to them for free throughout the year. People from underprivileged sections received used clothes and shoes for themselves which were donated by the locals. The initiative was started on November 11, 2018. The philanthropic inventive in Subhash Nagar has spread 30 units alone in SDMC in the last one year. Currently, West Delhi has also started 12 such units to help the poor.

Rajesh Sharma, Sanitary inspector, SDMC, told ANI: "People are donating their used clothes on a regular basis be it residents of Subhash Nagar or people living in other parts of Delhi. We are overwhelmed by the response. I hope it spreads in every corner as a helping hand for the needy." "Moreover, there is a guard who looks after the entire thing. In this manner, we can avoid people who keep on coming each and every day because we believe all should get the benefit," added Sharma.

Pramila, a resident of Mangolpuri, said: "I came here a week ago to get clothes for my children. Today I have come here to get something for myself. I am very happy. It is a real help for people like us who are unable to buy clothes." The residents of the Subhash Nagar area were equally elated and thanked SDMC.

"It feels good when you do your part for others. It is a much better way to use clothes rather than throwing them away. It signifies humanity and at times I have donated new clothes," said Poona Kaur, a resident of Subhash Nagar. However, though 'Neki ki Deewar' gets prominence from SDMC and also from West Delhi, other corners of Delhi are yet to experience any such humanitarian act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.