PM condoles demises of Swami Vishwesha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Swami Vishwesha Teertha of Pejawar Math, saying he will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people. An ailing Swami Vishwesha, 88, died on Sunday.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light," the prime minister tweeted. He said the seer was a powerhouse of service and spirituality and continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.