AP govt forms panel to work on decentralised development

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:49 IST
Avoiding any reference to its plans to relocate the state capital, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a high-powered committee (HPC) to work on the concept of "decentralised development" and chalk out a "strategy on the way forward," taking into view various provisions of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. The phrase 'decentralised development' in the order issued by state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, assumes significance as everyone started batting for it ever since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted that AP could have "three capitals" as "decentralization was a real concept." But his idea has been widely opposed with everyone, including Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, suggesting that decentralised development was what was needed rather than decentralised administration.

Amidst growing opposition to the CM's idea of three capitals for the state, the Cabinet on Friday decided to form a high-powered committee to study the recommendations of the six-member panel of experts, which has already submitted its report, and also that of Boston Consulting Group that is soon to be presented. As many as 10 ministers and six top officials will be members of the HPC, which will examine the recommendations of the committee that was originally asked to review the developmental plans initiated so far and suggest comprehensive development strategy for all-round development of the entire state.

The HPC will also take into account the recommendations of Boston Consulting Group while finalising the strategy and the way forward, the Chief Secretary said in the order. The HPC is expected to submit its recommendations in three weeks and they would be discussed in the state Legislature in January 2020.

Highly-placed official sources maintained that no mention of the proposals on the 'capital' has been made in the HPC constitution order because of the storm that has kicked off following the Chief Minister's statement. But 'decentralised development' was inserted in the order to 'assuage the feelings' of those opposing the concept of three capitals, the sources said.

Notably, while the state Law Secretary has been made a member of the HPC, advise of the Advocate General on the further course of action will also be sought as the whole issue threatens to end up in a legal tangle. Already, a few petitions have been filed in the High Court against the plan to shift the state capital from Amaravati while the aggrieved farmers, who gave up their fertile agricultural lands, are gearing up for legal course of action to make the government honour the commitments made in the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act..

