Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi on Sunday afternoon against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, raised slogans against the central government and demanded withdrawal of the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended Citizenship Act.

The group, which called for 'Jail Bharo Andolan', later went inside the police station to get themselves arrested in a peaceful manner. The police detained them and later released them after noting down their names. PTI AMP GJS

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

