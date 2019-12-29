CCTVs, breathalysers, cops for Ahmedabad New Year festivities

Over a thousand CCTV cameras, ten Quick Response Teams (QRT), 85 PCR (police control room) vans and hundreds of uniformed and plain-clothes police personnel, including women, will keep a hawk eye on New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday. Social media is being tracked to stop rave parties from being organised and 300 breathalysers have been deployed to ensure liquor is not served anywhere as Gujarat is a dry state with prohibition in force.

"As part of the upcoming New Year celebrations, we have made preparations to maintain law and order. An anti- liquor campaign has been going on in the run up to the celebrations and social media is being monitored to track and prevent rave parties," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Vijay Patel said. A 'she team' and 'anti Romeo squad' each will be deployed in places where parties are being held to stop eve- teasing, he added.

He said the Gujarat police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and local Crime Branch units are working to unravel narcotics links and help has been sough from the Intelligence Bureau to ward off terror threats. Permission has been given for parties on 31 plots and hotels, an increase from the 20 given out last year, he added.

"Some 1,000 cameras and videographers will monitor crowded places. CCTV cameras are in place which are being monitored from the control room. There are 10 QRTs and 85 PCR vans as well to keep watch on the celebrations," he informed. Apart from such measures, help kiosks and public address systems have been installed in crowded places to ensure missing children are reunited with parents..

