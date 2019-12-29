Two boys drown in pit dug up for cellar construction Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI): Two boys, both aged around 13,drowned in a pit dug up at an under-construction building inUppal area here on Sunday, police said

They said the boys accidentally fell into the waterfilled pit while playing near the area and drowned

Their bodies were recovered, police said The pit was dug up to lay the foundation of the cellar in the under-construction building complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

