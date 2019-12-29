3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Naveen, 38, and his wife Sangeeta, 35, had stopped at a workshop to get the wheels of their vehicle aligned.

The workshop owner, Pushkar (30), was also injured in the incident, police said. The three were being treated at Max and Raja Harishchandra hospital, a police officer said.

Sangeeta said she initially mistook the gunshots for the noise of heavy machinery at the workshop and scrambled to safety when the assailants targeted her but a bullet hit her in the leg. Naveen runs a gym in Model Town and has a criminal record. He was previously arrested in two cases, including for rape and under the Arms Act, the police official said.

Police suspect personal enmity behind the incident but other angles are also being probed, he added.

