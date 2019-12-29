Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, six of them nuclear attack subs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 22:19 IST
Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, six of them nuclear attack subs
Image Credit: Wikipedia

To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told. The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification (MRLC) of submarine Sindhuraj has been held up since the Russian side has not been able to submit bank guarantees and integrity pact due to sanctions imposed by the US.

In its report tabled this month, the Navy stated that there are presently 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines in its fleet. The Indian Navy has two nuclear submarines INS Arihant and INS Chakra, with the latter being leased from Russia.

Majority of the conventional submarines are over 25 years old. Thirteen submarines age between 17 and 32 years, it said. "Eighteen (conventional) + six SSN (nuclear attack submarines) are planned...," it stated.

The Indian Ocean Region, the area of operations of the Indian Navy has witnessed rising activities of the Chinese Navy. On its part, the Indian Navy has been revamping its infrastructure, including procuring new ships. Due to the delay in the submarine construction projects, including the Six Project 75 submarines at Mazagaon Docks, Mumbai, the Defence Ministry has approved Medium Refit cum Life Certification or MRLC of six older submarines, so that the force levels do not decline drastically, the report stated.

With regards to the MRLC of first submarine, work has already commenced in Russia on July 16 and is on schedule. "Contract conclusion for MRLC of second submarine, Sindhuraj, is held up since the Russian side has not been able to submit requisite bank guarantees and integrity pact as a result of the sanctions imposed by the US Govt on them," it said.

The Navy has also recommended to the Defence Ministry that corporate guarantee of the JSC USC, a 100 per cent Russian government-owned firm, could be accepted and fast-track approval of the competent authority accorded for contract conclusion. The US has imposed sanctions on Moscow citing several reasons ranging from annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine to Russia with the recent one being the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"The Russian side indicated M/s L&T as their preferred partner for undertaking MRLC of the third Submarine Sindhuratna in India," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military has carried out defensive strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the U.S. Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after a U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military...

Prashant Kishor fires fresh salvo at BJP, says JD(U) should fight more seats in 2020

Janata DalUnited national vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday contended that his party, being the senior partner in the NDA in Bihar, should contest more seats than the BJP in the assembly election next year. The two parties had contes...

Chhattisgarh's identity has changed for better: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that the identity of the state, once known only for naxal menace, has changed since his government came to power Baghel was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Natio...

Former cop arrested for video post on social media threatening anti-citizenship law protesters

A 43-year-old former police constable has been arrested for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he, posing a sub-inspector, issued threats to anti-citizenship law protesters, police said on Sunday. Rakesh Tyagi, who took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019