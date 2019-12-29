Iranian national held in Bihar without visa

An Iranian national was apprehended near the India-Nepal border in Raxaul of Bihar's East Champaran district as he did not have an Indian visa, immigration officials said on Sunday. Hamed Akbari (38) was wearing robes of a Buddhist monk when he was held during the routine search of Indo-Nepal Friendship Bus on Saturday, Raxaul's Assistant Immigration Officer Prem Ranjan Singh said.

The immigration officials recovered an Iranian passport and a UNHCR card from Akbari, who is a resident of Tehran, he said. Akbari claimed to be a Buddhist monk and told officials that he was living in India since 2008 and was presently staying at Bodh Gaya, Singh said.

He refused to divulge further information about himself, saying his Guru has commanded him not to talk about the past, the officer said. After his interrogation by officials of various agencies, Akbari was handed over to the Raxaul police, the immigration officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

