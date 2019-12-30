Left Menu
Trivandrum : Women participate in large numbers in night walk organised by Kerala govt

Scores of local women cutting across ages took part in the 'Night Walk' organised by the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram, late on Sunday night.

  ANI
  • |
  Trivandrum (Kerala)
  • |
  Updated: 30-12-2019 06:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 06:17 IST
Women participated in night walk on Sunday in Trivandrum . Image Credit: ANI

Scores of local women cutting across ages took part in the 'Night Walk' organised by the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram, late on Sunday night. Organised on December 29, the day when the Delhi's gang rape victim "Nirbhaya" succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore in 2012 it sends out a strong message that women can walk 'fearlessly' on streets in the night without being stigmatized.

As per Kerala Minister, KK Shailaja the 'Night Walk' will give a message that "women can also go out without time restrictions". "This is something that is not much talked about. Why a woman can't walk on streets freely in the night without being stigmatized or look down upon," said woman participant.

"This will send a strong message that women can do whatever they feel like and there should be no restriction," she added. "This is a very good initiative. Most of the women are afraid of venturing out in the night but such marches will help in empowering women folk," said another woman who participated in the night walk.

"At times when there are rape and other sorts of atrocities on women it is essential to show that we are not afraid of such crimes," she added. A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. (ANI)

