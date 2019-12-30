Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at several places

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:23 IST
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at several places
A layer of dense fog covered the Vasant Vihar area in Delhi on Monday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung docked at 2.6 degrees Celsius at 8:45 am, while in Palam it was 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Lodhi Road was recorded at 2.2 degrees Celsius and in Aya Nagar at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Rail operations in the Northern Railway region and flight operations at the Delhi Airport were disrupted due to poor visibility. "Low visibility procedures are still in progress. All CAT III B compliant pilots are able to operate. Departures may be impacted if Runway Visibility Range falls below 125m. Please get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in a statement.

Dense fog affected traffic movement this morning and commuters were seen driving with emergency lights due to low visibility on the roads. Students in the Vasant Vihar area struggled to reach their schools due to dense fog and poor visibility.

"We are unable to see any car or bus on the roads due to dense fog but still we have to go to school. We missed our bus today and got late for school," said a student. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in the capital city - 462 in Anand Vihar and 494 in Okhla Phase-2 - was in the 'severe' category.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and cold day in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh," said IMD in its weather bulletin. "Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Rajasthan," IMD added.

The weather agency has also predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya and dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. "Visibility recorded at 0530 hours: Jammu, Ambala, Churu, Agra, Gwalior, Delhi (Palam),Varanasi-0-25 each; Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Purnea, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Satna-50 each; Bikaner, Delhi (Safdarjung), Sultanpur, Malda, Kailashahar-200 each," said IMD in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Lyon shoots down Warne call to take a rest for Sydney

Melbourne, Dec 30 AFP Australias Nathan Lyon on Monday shot down a suggestion from Shane Warne that he take a rest for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this week so leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut. Tim Paines team have al...

China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for 'inciting' subversion

Beijing, Dec 30 AFP China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for incitement to subvert state power. Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last ye...

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...

BEML stock up by 2 pc after MoU with IRCON International

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd gained by two per cent on Monday after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with IRCON International Ltd to explore opportunities in the overseas market. The pact is aimed at prom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019