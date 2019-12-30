Boat sinks off Diu coast; six fishermen rescued

Six fishermen were rescued after their boat sank amid strong winds in the Arabian Sea off Vanakbara coast in Diu, an official said on Monday. The mishap took place around 40 nautical miles from the Diu coast on Sunday morning, the official of a local fishermen's association said.

"Six fishermen were rescued by those on other fishing boats in the sea and were safely brought ashore late Sunday evening," he said. Earlier this month, a boat from Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district drowned mid-sea. Seven fishermen, who were sailing on that boat, were still missing.

About a week back, three boats sank off Gujarat coast, drowning four fishermen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.